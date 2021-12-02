Gov. Evers: More than $100M in COVID-19 funds going to schools

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Governor Tony Evers announced a $110 million investment for Wisconsin school districts on Thursday. The funding means an additional $133.72 in per-pupil aid for every Wisconsin school district.

“Our kids and schools have faced unprecedented challenges during the coronavirus pandemic—from distance learning to reducing class sizes, to spending money that had been budgeted for pencils on PPE,” Gov. Evers said in a statement.

The money is from the federal coronavirus relief funds. A report shows the Wausau School District would get more than $1 million. Stevens Point will get $955,014, Wisconsin Rapids will get $653,480 and Merrill will get $324,534.

The governor directed the new funding to support kids and schools as they continue to deal with the effects of and recover from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

