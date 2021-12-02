Advertisement

Gov. Evers: More than $100M in COVID-19 funds going to schools

Gov. Tony Evers (FILE)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Governor Tony Evers announced a $110 million investment for Wisconsin school districts on Thursday. The funding means an additional $133.72 in per-pupil aid for every Wisconsin school district.

“Our kids and schools have faced unprecedented challenges during the coronavirus pandemic—from distance learning to reducing class sizes, to spending money that had been budgeted for pencils on PPE,” Gov. Evers said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW A BREAKDOWN OF THE FUNDING

The money is from the federal coronavirus relief funds. A report shows the Wausau School District would get more than $1 million. Stevens Point will get $955,014, Wisconsin Rapids will get $653,480 and Merrill will get $324,534.

The governor directed the new funding to support kids and schools as they continue to deal with the effects of and recover from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. 

