Free course aims to help military families heal from service-related trauma

Founded in Kentucky in 2011, the REBOOT Recovery program has spread to 200 communities across the U.S. and seven countries.(REBOOT Recovery)
By Jeff Alexander
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - A program aimed at helping military families heal from service-related trauma comes to Northeast Wisconsin for the first time.

With 20 years of military experience, plus a career in law enforcement, Jon Bornemann is ready to help veterans find inner peace.

“We can heal the body and the VA can heal the mind, but what are we doing for the spirit, this is filling that gap,” says Bornemann.

Starting tomorrow night at New Life Church in Pulaski, Bornemann will lead a free 12-week course called REBOOT Combat Recovery.

The program was founded 10 years ago by a couple in Fort Campbell, Kentucky working with soldiers returning from overseas.

“They’re treating their physical wounds and they’re getting better, they’re treating their mental health wounds, but the wounds seem to go deeper than that and so they came up with something called soul wounds, so if your soul is wounded how do you heal from that? So they were people of faith and they decided to look in the Bible and say hey, is there something here, has there been trauma experienced in the Bible and it turns out there’s a lot of it in there,” exxplains Bornemann.

Each Thursday night from 6:30 to 7:30, the faith-based curriculum will cover a different topic, from the roots of trauma, to feelings of anger and guilt, to forgiveness.

“Any veteran that has experienced any trauma in their life is absolutely welcome to come and a really cool aspect about this program is their spouses are welcome to come as well because if one person is hurting in the relationship, both people are hurting in the relationship and the healing needs to happen together,” says Bornemann.

Since 2011, REBOOT Combat Recovery has grown to more than 200 locations around the country, including three in Wisconsin.

More than 6,000 veterans have graduated the free program, which also includes dinner and childcare.

“There’s a lot of people that say it’s a valuable program, how can we help out, and I have people offering donations or this or that, anything they can do to help out, but really the only thing we need is for people to show up,” says Bornemann.

To learn more about REBOOT Combat Recovery and how to register, visit https://rebootrecovery.com/military/

