First Alert Weather Day Saturday night through Sunday night

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued from late Saturday night through Sunday night. This includes the Northwoods, down to around the Highway 29 corridor where snowfall of 4″ or more could occur during this part of the weekend.

The best chances of 4"+ of snowfall will be in the northern half of the area. (WSAW)

Low pressure will track into the Pacific Northwest on Friday evening, moving quickly east across the northern Rockies and western Plains on Saturday. Snow is forecast to begin to fall in the Northwoods late Saturday night, around or after midnight. Light to moderate snow is anticipated overnight into Sunday and last into Sunday night across the north. Meantime, farther south toward the Highway 29 corridor, snow could develop during the mid-morning hours Sunday, and persist through the afternoon into Sunday night. To the south, a mix of rain/snow/sleet is possible Sunday morning into the early afternoon, transiting to some snow showers later in the day on Sunday into Sunday night. Winds will be gusty ahead of the arrival of low pressure on Sunday morning, with gusts up to 40 mph possible.

Light to moderate snow will first arrive in the Northwoods overnight Saturday night into early Sunday morning. (WSAW)

Snow is expected for the northern half of the area Sunday, with a mix or rain to the south. (WSAW)

Snow is expected in the northern half of the area, while a mix/rain falls to the south. (WSAW)

Wind gusts up to 35 to 40 mph are possible Sunday morning. (WSAW)

Overall, the best chances of snowfall of 4 inches or more will be in the northern half of the area. Farther south, where low pressure is forecast to track through Central Wisconsin, there would be lower snowfall accumulations, plus temperatures to the south would be running near or above freezing for much of the day on Sunday.

Northwest winds gusting up to 40 mph possible Monday morning. (WSAW)

Snow showers and breezy Monday morning. (WSAW)

As the low pressure transitions to the east later Sunday night and into Monday, snow showers are expected to affect most of the area. Snowfall from this part of the storm should be minor, but combining that with brisk northwest winds up to 40 mph, could make for tricky travel conditions during the Monday morning commute.

With this winter storm about 2 days away, there will likely be some adjustments to the storm track, which then impacts the snowfall potential in the area. Be sure to check back for updates. If you have plans to travel this weekend, Saturday will be the better day to be on the roads. Traveling on Sunday will be more difficult locally, especially in the Northwoods.

Colder air will shift into North Central Wisconsin in the wake of this winter storm for Monday and Tuesday. Highs Monday are expected to be in the 20s, while Tuesday, daytime readings may struggle to get out of the teens.

Temperatures will tumble for Monday and Tuesday. (WSAW)

