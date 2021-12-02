DSPS funding UWSP septage study

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Department of Safety and Professional Services is partnering with UW Stevens Point on an ongoing septage study funded by DSPS. DSPS Secretary Dawn Crim traveled to the university to get a first-hand look at the study.

The funding will provide money for the next phase of Professor Rob Michitsch’s and the Waste Education Center’s study of nitrogen and phosphorus levels as well as other plant-based nutrients, heavy metals, and fecal pathogens in Wisconsin septage samples.

The findings will help the state government better interpret federal Environmental Protection Agency standards and help with future Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources recommendations.

“Most importantly, we just don’t have good data,” said Dawn Crim, Department of Safety and Professional Services secretary.

The current standards for Wisconsin’s septage are based on decades-old data. The Waste Education Center said things have changed over time.

“Some of the regulations are over 35 years old,” said Rob Michitsch, professor of soil and waste resources for UWSP, “so we want to see what’s actually in the septage. especially from a nitrogen level because that’s primarily where our regulations are based.”

The EPA regulates the amount of septage that can be applied to soil to ensure that added nitrogen and phosphorus do not exceed certain levels. This study could change the current EPA regulations.

“What we’re looking at potentially altering, or giving some information that could potentially alter state regulations,” said Michitsch.

Michitsch said he and his students will take a look a what is in the septage so they know what is being applied to the land and soil around the state. The team will sample from 360 septic systems to characterize the material in the septage waste.

“And using an instrument called the sludge judge, to pull out a representative sample,” said Michitsch.

“Then with that, we can really look at what standards need to be in place in terms of nutrients and phosphates and things that are in the samples,” said Crim.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.