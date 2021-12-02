DHS: State see record-high for patients on ventilators

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 5,097 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, for a seven-day average of 3,015 cases. It was the first time the state had over 5,000 cases in one day since last November.

In Marathon County, 252 new COVID cases were reported. That’s the second-highest daily case count since the pandemic began.

WBAY-TV reports 129 more hospitalizations for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. Since the pandemic began, 5.27% of all cases resulted in a hospital stay.

Wisconsin health officials say COVID-19 patients coming into hospitals are sicker and younger and staying in hospitals longer than COVID-19 patients one year ago when the state saw its highest surge in COVID-19 numbers.

In a health briefing Thursday afternoon, Health Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake says 688 COVID-19 patients were on ventilators on Nov. 30-- a new high mark for the use of ventilators in the state’s 138 hospitals. The previous high was 638 COVID-19 patients in November 2020.

Although omicron is making headlines and has been confirmed in neighboring Minnesota, the delta variant is still very much the major concern in Wisconsin’s health care system. State communicable disease specialist Dr. Ryan Westergaard says omicron gained worldwide attention because of how fast it spread and became the dominant strain in south African nations, but anecdotally early cases were generally mild; he said there have not been enough confirmed cases of the omicron variant yet to know whether it’s as dangerous as delta, which creates a high viral load in people it infects.

Timberlake and Westergaard say efforts to vaccinate older populations are a major factor in why the average age of COVID-19 patients in hospitals is falling. Prevea President and CEO Dr. Ashok Rai said the “vast majority” of people being hospitalized are unvaccinated.

Timberlake says from the end of August to this point early in December, children under 18 went from the lowest to the largest number of COVID-19 cases, “A dramatic change over a few short months.”

She says children ages 4 to 13 make up the largest numbers. The health secretary notes most of these kids were too young to get vaccinated until kid-sized doses of Pfizer vaccine were approved for 5- to 11-year-olds last month. Timberlake says over 87,000 children have been vaccinated since Nov. 5. She adds that kids are in families, making them likely to transmit the virus to adults, “adding the problem we’re trying to combat.”

“The COVID-19 vaccine provides the best protection against serious illness, hospitalization, and death. That’s why we urge everyone ages 5 and up who is not vaccinated to get the COVID-19 vaccine,” Timberlake said.

