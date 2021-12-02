Critical Condition: Juneau Co. listed with highest COVID-19 activity level in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Department of Health Services updated its COVID-19 disease activity data Wednesday, noting Juneau County has the highest level in Wisconsin.

Juneau County has a COVID-19 disease activity level of 1,453.1 per 100,000 people, making it the highest rate of all 72 counties. This is more than a 50% difference between Juneau County and the state of Wisconsin’s average. This makes Juneau County at critically high levels of disease activity.

Only two other counties in the state have a case burden of more than 1,400 per 100,000 people, which are the counties of St. Croix and Dunn.

The COVID-19 vaccination rate in Juneau County for those who have completed at least one dose is more than 10 percent points fewer than the state’s rate. About 46.5% of people in Juneau County have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series.

Wisconsin’s overall case activity fell Wednesday, down from 869.2 last week to 852.8 per 100,000 this week. This puts Wisconsin in the very high category of COVID-19 disease activity.

There are also fewer Wisconsin counties marked at the state’s highest level of COVID-19 disease activity as compared to last week. Twenty six counties indicate critically high levels of disease activity Wednesday, which is four fewer than last week.

The counties of Dodge and Green hit critically high levels of disease activity last week. This week, they remain in that category.

DHS reports 4,534 new cases of the coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the state’s new seven-day rolling average up to 2,796. There have been 879,614 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Thirty one people with a COVID-19 diagnosis have died, health officials confirm Wednesday. Wisconsin exceeded 9,000 total deaths on Tuesday and the new deaths Wednesday bring the total up to 9,502.

Around 59% of Wisconsinites have received at least their first COVID-19 vaccine dose and 56.1% have completed their vaccine series, DHS’ dashboard shows. There have been 8,254 shots administered so far this week.

Half of Wisconsin children ages 12-15 have received at least their first COVID-19 shot. DHS has not released data on those ages 5-12 yet.

Wisconsin also crossed one million COVID-19 boosters administered Tuesday, with 1,036,814 booster shots now administered total.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.