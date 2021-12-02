Advertisement

Christmas gift collection underway for Marathon County children placed in foster care

Christmas present (FILE)
Christmas present (FILE)(Melissa Stephens)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:10 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - - A non-profit organization that collects and distributes clothing and supplies to foster families in Marathon County is collecting Christmas presents for children placed in foster care. Neighbors Offering A Hand, also known as NOAH, is a foster care supply closet.

NOAH says there are 60 foster care homes in Marathon County and 200 children are placed in out-of-home care.

Items to be collected include:

  • Toys for all ages - infant through teens
  • Puzzles
  • Games
  • Twin and Queen comforter sets (male and female)
  • Bath and Body gift sets (male and female)
  • Gift cards - Walmart, Target, Old Navy, kohl’s, Plato’s, TJ Maxx

Items should be brand new. Foster families will have an opportunity the week before Christmas to come to get items for the children placed in their homes.

All items may be dropped off at:

215569 Scout Road in Mosinee

The NOAH warehouse is located in Mosinee and is run by founders Denise and Matt Ohrt. NOAH was started in 2016.

