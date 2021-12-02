Advertisement

Brewers acquire Hunter Renfroe from Red Sox

Boston Red Sox's Hunter Renfroe runs on his three-run home run during the fourth inning of a...
Boston Red Sox's Hunter Renfroe runs on his three-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)(Michael Dwyer | AP)
By Matt Infield
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (WSAW) -The Brewers have made a trade hours before an anticipated labor strike is set to freeze movement across baseball. Milwaukee acquires power hitting outfielder Hunter Renfroe from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. and minor leaguers David Hamilton and Alex Binelas.

Renfroe has hit 30 or more home runs in the last two full major league seasons (2019 and 2021). and is particularly good against left-handed pitching (.904 OPS vs. LHP versus .732 against righties). The former Ray and Padre also has a rocket throwing arm, tallying 16 outfield assists in 2021, tied for the most in baseball.

Bradley Jr. struggled mightily at the plate in his one season in Milwaukee, finishing 2021 with a .163 batting average and .497 OPS. He returns to Boston, where he spent the first seven seasons of his career before joining the Brewers.

