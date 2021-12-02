2021 Win Brockmeyer Award nominees announced

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The four nominees for the 2021 Win Brockmeyer Memorial Award have been announced. Wausau West’s Colton Geurink, D.C. Everest’s Ty Strehlow, Jacob Pfiffner of Newman Catholic, and Sawyer Trevillian from Wausau East are the honoree’s this year.

All four players will receive a $500 scholarship, while the winner of the award given to the most outstanding senior football player in the greater Wausau area will receive $1,500.

The 2021 Win Brockmeyer Award Ceremony will be held on December 17 at 8 a.m. at the Wausau Country Club.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.