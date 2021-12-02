Advertisement

2021 Win Brockmeyer Award nominees announced

The 2021 nominees for the Win Brockmeyer Memorial Award: Ty Strehlow, Jacob Pfiffner, Colton...
The 2021 nominees for the Win Brockmeyer Memorial Award: Ty Strehlow, Jacob Pfiffner, Colton Geurink, and Sawyer Trevillian.(Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin)
By Matt Infield
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:54 AM CST
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The four nominees for the 2021 Win Brockmeyer Memorial Award have been announced. Wausau West’s Colton Geurink, D.C. Everest’s Ty Strehlow, Jacob Pfiffner of Newman Catholic, and Sawyer Trevillian from Wausau East are the honoree’s this year.

All four players will receive a $500 scholarship, while the winner of the award given to the most outstanding senior football player in the greater Wausau area will receive $1,500.

The 2021 Win Brockmeyer Award Ceremony will be held on December 17 at 8 a.m. at the Wausau Country Club.

