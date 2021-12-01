Advertisement

Wisconsin Rapids releases survey to select a name for new park

Wisconsin Rapids Regional Aquatics Center
Wisconsin Rapids Regional Aquatics Center
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:07 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Wisconsin Rapids has released a survey to select a name for the new park located at 681 Chestnut St., including the Aquatics Center, skate park, playground equipment, splash pad, outdoor shelter, tennis court, and pickleball courts.

CLICK HERE TO VOTE

Now through Dec. 15, the public can respond to a survey of three names for the new park:

· Wisconsin Rapids Recreation Complex – the current name of the park, according to construction documents.

· Witter Park – a name submitted by Rita Schiller.

· Witter Community Park – a name created by staff, which combines elements of two public submissions.

The name selected for the park will be used in marketing and branding materials, website, and logo items for the park and Aquatics Center. Currently, there are no plans to replace signage at the park.

“This was a unique opportunity for residents, funders and users to get involved in naming our new park. I want to thank the public for their thoughtful and creative suggestions. I look forward to seeing which name the public selects,” said Mayor Shane Blaser.

During the month of June, the public submitted 81 park names to the City of Wisconsin Rapids. Staff worked together to narrow the list down to five top choices, based first on the criteria that the name have some relevance to the city. Staff also considered marketability of the name.

