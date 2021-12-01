Whitewater Music Hall identified as collection site for necessities for Afghan refugees

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Whitewater Music Hall in Wausau will act as a collection site for New Beginnings for Refugees and the Ethiopian Community Development Council, Inc. (ECDC). The organizations are collecting donations to fully equip refugees from Afghanistan with the necessities.

Accepted items include:

Vacuum cleaners Teapots (stovetop or electric)

Laptops with chargers (five years old or newer)

Unlocked smartphones

Throw blankets

Twin sheets

Home toolkits and drills

Bicycles

Mops and buckets

Brooms and dustpans

Toilet paper

Paper towel

Napkins

Laundry detergent

Hand soap

Dish soap

A donation site is located at the Whitewater Music Hall in Wausau on the lower level (door 137). Donations are accepted every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon or by appointment for a large collection.

All of the collected items will be distributed to a group of refugees arriving in the Wausau area beginning this month.

Financial donations are also welcomed. Donations for ECDC can be made at ECDCUS.org (select the Wausau MCC location to ensure the donations are used locally). Donations for New Beginnings can be made on the Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin’s site.

