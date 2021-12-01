Advertisement

‘Something Special from Wisconsin’ holiday food and gift suggestions

Something Special from Wisconsin
Something Special from Wisconsin(WSAW)
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin’s 74th Alice in Dairyland shares local food and gift suggestions to complete your holidays.

The initiative, ‘Something Special from Wisconsin,’ encourages shoppers to shop local this holiday season.

Alice in Dairyland, Julia Nunes, said the list of options ranges from syrup to barbeque to skincare products.

“Queen B and Miller Organic LLC Offers all natural skin care products made from cold pressed cranberry seeds,” Nunes explained. “All products are handcrafted in small batches and they aim to provide the most gentle, healthy and safe products for the skin.

Other local suggestions include, Village Pharm, Eckerman Sheep Company and more.

A full list of local foods and gifts for the holiday season can be found on the Something Special from Wisconsin website.

