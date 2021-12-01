Oneida Casino opens “milestone” sports betting operation

ONEIDA, Wis. (WBAY) - Sports betting is underway at Oneida Casino in a move the tribe calls a “milestone.”

Oneida Bingo Queens Sandra Brehmer and Alma Webster made it official Tuesday morning, each placing $5 sports bets after a ribbon cutting ceremony. Brehmer and Webster are credited with being the catalysts for gaming operations on Oneida Reservation. They started the tribe’s profitable bingo operation in 1976.

This is the first sports betting operation among the 11 Wisconsin tribes with gaming compacts.

“This is another major milestone for Oneida Casino,” said Louise Cornelius, Gaming General Manager.

Using new machines at the casino, people will be able to place bets on the Packers, Bucks, Brewers, and out-of-state college teams. They will also plan to include bets on events such as the Oscars.

“We are proud to be the first in the state and we will set the bar high for having the best operation in the state. It’s taken some time to get our equipment and systems in place for this day, and we have a great appreciation for our team of gaming professional who have got the job done,” said Vice Chairman Brandon Stevens.

At first, sports betting will be offered at the main casino at 2040 Airport Drive. It will later expand to additional properties in the Oneida Nation.

People will be able to place bets on:

Professional Sporting Events

Amateur or Collegiate Sporting Events Excluding Wisconsin Teams

Professional Sports League Drafts

Olympics

Nationally-Televised Award Shows

HOURS

Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Home Packers games from 9 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until midnight

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.