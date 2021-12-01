‘The Nutcracker’ returns to Grand Theater in Wausau Dec. 4-5

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tickets are still available for the Central Wisconsin School of Ballet’s 52nd annual The Nutcracker performance.

The shows are Saturday at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. at the Grand Theater in Wausau. Tickets are $22, $32, or $40.

The Nutcracker is the timeless story of a Christmas that comes to life and transports Clara to a world of wonder. The performance takes attendees along on a magical journey to a world of fantasy and fun complete with the Mouse King, Sugar Plum Fairy, and Mother Ginger. The ballet features iconic music from Tchaikovsky’s timeless score.

Special guests are international stars of American Ballet Theatre Stella Abrera and James Whiteside.

Tickets may be purchased at the Central Wisconsin School of Ballet or The Grand Theater. To purchase tickets from the ballet school call 715-842-4447.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.