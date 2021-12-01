Newman beats Edgar, D.C. Everest wins late against Appleton West in boys hoops

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Newman Catholic and Edgar started Marawood-South play on Tuesday night, and the Cardinals showed they’ll be a forced to be reckoned with as they beat the Wildcats 78-46.

In a non-conference matchup, D.C. Everest beat Appleton West 82-81 on a game-winning shot by Marcus Hall with five seconds remaining.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.