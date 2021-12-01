Advertisement

Newman beats Edgar, D.C. Everest wins late against Appleton West in boys hoops

By Matt Infield
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Newman Catholic and Edgar started Marawood-South play on Tuesday night, and the Cardinals showed they’ll be a forced to be reckoned with as they beat the Wildcats 78-46.

In a non-conference matchup, D.C. Everest beat Appleton West 82-81 on a game-winning shot by Marcus Hall with five seconds remaining.

