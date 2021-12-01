Advertisement

Man arrested after firing gun in downtown Stevens Point, no one injured

Josiah Harvath, 32
Josiah Harvath, 32(Portage County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 8:05 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A 32-year-old man is in the Portage County Jail after police said he fired a gun while allegedly stealing items from cars in downtown Stevens Point early Wednesday morning.

Authorities received a call around 2 a.m. after someone fired a gun. Officers responded to the 1300 block of Second Street and found Josiah Harvath with a loaded gun. He was arrested and faces several charges.

Witnesses told police the suspect had entered several vehicles and stolen multiple items prior to firing the handgun. It was determined that the suspect had fired the handgun two times.

No one was injured during this incident.

Police are recommending Harvath be charged with endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and theft of a firearm.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rib Mountain Starbucks location closes
Rib Mountain Starbucks location closes indefinitely
Starting Jan. 3, Kwik Trip to require pre-pay for gasoline
Ann Retzlaff
Bench warrant issued for Annie’s Campground owner after no-show for court
Dustin LaPuma, 27
Rhinelander man sentenced to more than 8 years for possessing stolen ammunition
Merrill apartment fire on Nov. 30, 2021
Dog dies, 4 displaced following Merrill apartment fires

Latest News

Inmates at Marathon County Jail
Marathon County Jail staff to wear body cameras on duty
A slippery commute this morning as a clipper system moves through the region. Any accumulations...
First Alert Weather: Slippery and snow-covered spots Wednesday morning
Body Cams For Jail Staff
Body Cams For Jail Staff
Sunrise 7 Weather
Sunrise 7 Weather