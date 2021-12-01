Man arrested after firing gun in downtown Stevens Point, no one injured

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A 32-year-old man is in the Portage County Jail after police said he fired a gun while allegedly stealing items from cars in downtown Stevens Point early Wednesday morning.

Authorities received a call around 2 a.m. after someone fired a gun. Officers responded to the 1300 block of Second Street and found Josiah Harvath with a loaded gun. He was arrested and faces several charges.

Witnesses told police the suspect had entered several vehicles and stolen multiple items prior to firing the handgun. It was determined that the suspect had fired the handgun two times.

No one was injured during this incident.

Police are recommending Harvath be charged with endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and theft of a firearm.

