Holiday shipping deadlines approaching

UPS, FedEx, and the postal service set deadlines to get gifts in time for Christmas
UPS Deadline Dates for Shipping Christmas Presents
By Jade Flury
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Mail delivery services and local businesses are preparing for the busiest shipping season of the year. Marieke Gouda is reminding customers of the deadlines for shipping gifts are quickly approaching.

“A couple of weeks before, or even months beforehand, we’re talking about what we’re going to do for the holidays,” said Kim Rabuck, general manager of Marieke Gouda.

Rabuck said a lot of thought goes into preparing items for shipment.

“So everything in our gift boxes, you know down to the packing tape, we have to make sure we have enough on hand,” said Rabuck.

She said the shipping department for Marieke Gouda is great but it’s a team effort around the holidays.

“But we have to make sure that we pull from other departments as well. So our store staff, they’re helping make boxes throughout the week. Our office staff we’re helping in the mornings trying to get everything put together,” said Rabuck.

UPS is urging shoppers to get their purchases shipped as soon as possible so they get to their destinations ahead of Christmas.

“We plan a lot, we hire a lot, and right now we are executing,” said Jim Mayer, media relations director for UPS.

Mayer said UPS begins planning for the busy, holiday season at the beginning of the year.

“We’ve hired more than 100,000 employees across the country,” said Mayer.

His advice for shoppers is to shop now and ship now.

UPS 2021 Holiday Shipping Deadlines:

- 3-Day Select: Dec. 21

-2nd Day Air: Dec. 22

-Next Day Air: Dec. 23

