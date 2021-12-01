Advertisement

Ascension Wisconsin locations acquired by Aspirus Health officially renamed

Aspirus Health
Aspirus Health(Aspirus Health)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, and other facilities that recently joined Aspirus Health from Ascension Wisconsin officially adopt their new names on Dec. 1.

Patients currently being seen at Ascension Medical Group in Merrill (3430 E. Main St.) will now be seen at Aspirus Merrill Clinic (3333 E. Main St.) beginning Dec. 1. All current providers at AMG – Merrill will be seeing their patients at Aspirus Merrill Clinic; patients do not need to do anything further. Merrill patients’ level of care is also expanding, as they will now have access to an onsite lab as well as mammography. Anyone with questions may call 715-539-5600

Updated signs reflecting the new names are currently being installed. The acquisition was announced in August.

CLICK HERE TO FIND THE NAMES OF THE NEW ASPIRUS LOCATIONS

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rib Mountain Starbucks location closes
Rib Mountain Starbucks location closes indefinitely
Starting Jan. 3, Kwik Trip to require pre-pay for gasoline
Ann Retzlaff
Bench warrant issued for Annie’s Campground owner after no-show for court
Dustin LaPuma, 27
Rhinelander man sentenced to more than 8 years for possessing stolen ammunition
Josiah Harvath, 32
Man arrested after firing gun in downtown Stevens Point, no one injured

Latest News

Whitewater Music Hall
Whitewater Music Hall identified as collection site for necessities for Afghan refugees
Holiday gift ideas that are Something Special from Wisconsin
Holiday gift ideas that are Something Special from Wisconsin
Pro-choice advocates rally in Smith Park in Jackson
Something Special from Wisconsin
‘Something Special from Wisconsin’ holiday food and gift suggestions