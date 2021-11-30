Advertisement

Wisconsin Supreme Court sides with GOP in redistricting case

(WMTV/Sanika Bhargaw)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court on Tuesday sided with Republicans in a redistricting ruling that will lay the groundwork for drawing new political boundary lines.

In a 4-3 ruling, the court’s conservative majority said it will make as few changes as possible to the current maps drawn by Republicans and enacted a decade ago. Democrats and others have argued that those maps are so heavily skewed in favor of Republicans the new legislative and congressional maps should be drawn from scratch.

But the Supreme Court said changes to the current maps should be limited to population shifts made apparent by the once-a-decade census.

States are tasked with redrawing boundary lines every decade after each census. Republicans controlled the Legislature and governor’s office in 2011, the last time it was done. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers vetoed the Republican maps this year, putting the battle in court.

There is also a federal lawsuit pending, but that court has said it will defer for now to the state lawsuit.

The Supreme Court previously said it will accept proposed maps until Dec. 15 and then hold arguments on Jan. 15.

Justices Rebecca Bradley, Brian Hagedorn, Patience Roggensack and Annette Ziegler ruled for the majority. Liberal justices Rebecca Dallet, Ann Walsh Bradley and Jill Karofsky dissented.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rib Mountain Starbucks location closes
Rib Mountain Starbucks location closes indefinitely
Robert Johnson
Registered sex offender wanted by Wausau Police back in custody
1 man in custody following hit and run in Lincoln County
Devices using 3G will not be able to make calls, even for emergencies.
3G services ending soon, not upgrading will ultimately impact calls
Ann Retzlaff
Bench warrant issued for Annie’s Campground owner after no-show for court

Latest News

Green Bay Packers inside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) celebrates his sack against the...
Packers place Campbell on Reserve/COVID-19 list
Documentary examines crisis faced by dairy farmers in Wisconsin
Documentary examines crisis faced by dairy farmers in Wisconsin
Fallen State Trooper laid to rest after colleagues pay respects in Plover
Fallen State Trooper laid to rest after community, colleagues pay respects in Plover
Omicron poses 3 major threats to the U.S. economy.
Stocks sink as omicron, rate worries rattle Wall Street