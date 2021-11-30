Advertisement

Wisconsin exceeds 9,000 COVID-19 deaths, hits highest case count of 2021

(NBC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin has reached a grim milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic. Health officials report more than 9,000 people have died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The Department of Health Services notes 41 people have died Tuesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the state up to 9,019.

The seven-day rolling average continues to fluctuate each day, hitting 14 on Tuesday.

Wisconsin crossed 8,000 deaths on Sept. 15, meaning it took about two and a half months for the state to accumulate another 1,000 coronavirus-related deaths.

It took the state more than double that amount of time to go from 7,000 to 8,000 total deaths.

DHS also confirmed the most COVID-19 cases in a single day of 2021 Tuesday. With 4,917 new cases, there have now been 875,393 since the start of the pandemic.

You would have to go back to Dec. 4, 2020, to find a higher daily COVID-19 case count, at 4,945 cases.

While Tuesday’s cases are the highest of 2021, it’s still more than 2,900 cases fewer than the peak number of new cases on Nov. 17, 2020 at 7,870.

Wisconsin’s seven-day rolling average has continued to rise since Nov. 26, hitting 2,722 Tuesday. It dropped below 3,000 on Thanksgiving when fewer tests were reported and fewer than 1,000 cases were confirmed.

One million COVID-19 boosters administered

Wisconsin exceeded one million COVID-19 boosters administered Tuesday, marking a new milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic.

DHS reports Pfizer is the most popular booster brand, with 594,826 shots administered since mid-August. There have been 405,722 Moderna boosters and 11,120 Johnson & Johnson boosters given out, as well.

On Tuesday, DHS notes 58.9% of people have received at least their first COVID-19 shot and 56.1% of people have completed their vaccine series.

There have been 3,704 COVID-19 shots administered so far this week.

