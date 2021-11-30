Sports Betting starts Tuesday at Oneida Casino

ONEIDA, Wis. (WBAY) - Oneida Casino executives spent three years, including navigating through a pandemic, to lead Wisconsin into the new world of sports betting, and on Tuesday they will hold a ribbon cutting.

“There is no sports betting, wagering in the state of Wisconsin that is legal right now up until the point that our compact was amended, and it was approved for the Oneida Nation to move forward,” Chad Fuss, the assistant gaming chief financial officer at Oneida Casino, said.

The Oneida Business Committee and Oneida Casino Senior Management will hold a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m. to open the doors to the first sports betting operation among the 11 Wisconsin tribes with gaming compacts.

Oneida Nation signed an amendment to the gaming compact in July in a ceremony with Governor Tony Evers. The amendment was approved by the federal government

Using new machines at the casino, people will be able to place bets on the Packers, Bucks, Brewers, and out-of-state college teams. They will also plan to include bets on events such as the Oscars.

“We’re hoping that it engages our customers to watch more sports, come to the casino,” Fuss said.

Supply chain issues scuttled the casino’s original plans to introduce sports betting at the start of the Green Bay Packers football season. But it gave them time to train employees.

“We put most of our employees through our full training program, so that they understand and they can help assist customers of the terminology, what it means to place a bet, what kind of different bets there are, and how they can do it,” Fuss said.

At first, Sports Betting will be offered at the main casino at 2040 Airport Drive. It will later expand to additional properties in the Oneida Nation.

Other neighboring states such as Illinois, Michigan and Iowa offer sports betting, and they permit gamblers to use popular websites and phone apps such as FanDuel and DraftKings.

Yet that isn’t the case in Wisconsin. Legal sports gambling is limited to tribal areas unless the state legislature changes its laws to reflect otherwise.

People will be able to place bets on:

Professional Sporting Events

Amateur or Collegiate Sporting Events Excluding Wisconsin Teams

Professional Sports League Drafts

Olympics

Nationally-Televised Award Shows

HOURS

Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Home Packers games from 9 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until midnight

