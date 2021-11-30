Advertisement

Snowplow drivers clear Marathon County roads on Snow Plow Driver Appreciation Day

By Hannah Borchert
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Marathon County Highway Department snowplow drivers were out clearing the roads early on Monday. A plower who’s been with Marathon County Highway Department for 7 years said he usually goes through a whole truck load of salt in one day. That’s about 15 tons.

The Marathon County Highway Commissioner said trucks, crew and supplies are ready for the snow season.

“Our sheds are at full capacity so we are good to go,” said Jim Griesbach, Marathon County Highway Commissioner.

Crews were out patrolling all 35 sections of Marathon County all day Monday. Plow drivers work long and unpredictable hours.

“Christmas morning people are heading out to their families and stuff, but if we get a snow call, our guys are out on the road.”

That’s why we celebrate snowplow driver appreciation day in Wisconsin.

“It’s a great way for drivers to be recognized for all the work they do throughout the year,” said Griesbach.

It’s also a good reminder for safe driving habits near plows. Andy Schmidt, plower and maintenance specialist at Marathon County Highway Department, said it’s best to stay back about four-hundred feet from a plow. A good rule of thumb is to make sure you can see the plows’ mirrors and if you can’t the driver can’t see you. The most common incidents with plows happen from behind because people are following too close.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Johnson
Wausau police searching for registered sex offender
1 man in custody following hit and run in Lincoln County
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather: Snow showers ending this evening
The 'Konkol's Christmas Light Show.'
Wisconsin Rapids family ignites holiday spirit into community with lights
The mother was severely injured in the collision and has died on Nov. 26 due to injuries...
Update given on Taylor County Amish buggy incident, one woman dead

Latest News

Share Your Holidays
Share Your Holidays
Share Your Holidays runs from Nov. 30 to Dec. 30
Share Your Holidays ‘21 Underway
Shop safely on Cyber Monday
Shopping safely on Cyber Monday
Plow crews in Marathon County ready for the season with salt leftover from last year
Plow crews in Marathon County ready for the season with salt leftover from last year