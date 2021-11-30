Share Your Holidays ‘21 Underway

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Share Your Holidays, WSAW and WZAW’s annual fundraiser for the Salvation Army of Wausau and The Neighbor’s Place food pantries is off and running for 2021.

2020, was a recording breaking year. Between donations and matching grants we raised more then $200,000 bringing the total of the effort since the event was founded almost 20-years ago to more than $1 million.

Studies show food pantries are able to buy one to three meals for every dollar donated to them.

Donna Ambrose of The Neighbor’s Place says they love donations of non-perishables. But, monetary donations allow them to buy what they need at a reduced price.

She says they did see a downtick in need earlier this year, but it’s back up again.

“When there was federal stimulus money, child tax credits, we saw the numbers go down a little bit over the summer months. But now with inflation and the rising fuel costs, we’ve seen our numbers go back up again,” says Ambrose.

Every dollar up to $75,000 donated to Share Your Holidays becomes two, thanks to matching grants from The Dudley Foundation, the Halvorsen-Miller Family, The MacDonald Foundation, The B.A. and Esther Greenheck Foundation and Incredible Bank which is also the flagship sponsor of the event.

And Share Your Holidays has no overhead. Costs are covered by WSAW, WZAW and the bank.

All the money raised goes to the Salvation Army of Wausau and the Neighbor’s Place.

If you would like to make a donation of a non perishable, we ask that you please take it to your nearest food pantry.

You can make a monetary donation to Share Your Holidays online at https://www.incrediblebank.com/syh. You can also drop donations off at any Wausau Area Incredible Bank branch. Or send a check, made out to Share Your Holidays to 1114 Grand Ave., Wausau, WI 54403

Share Your Holidays runs through the end of the year.

As always, thank you so much for sharing you holidays!

