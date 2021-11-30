Advertisement

Share Your Holidays ‘21 Underway

Event topped $1 million mark with record-breaking 2020
Share Your Holidays runs from Nov. 30 to Dec. 30
Share Your Holidays runs from Nov. 30 to Dec. 30(WSAW)
By Jeff Thelen
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Share Your Holidays, WSAW and WZAW’s annual fundraiser for the Salvation Army of Wausau and The Neighbor’s Place food pantries is off and running for 2021.

2020, was a recording breaking year. Between donations and matching grants we raised more then $200,000 bringing the total of the effort since the event was founded almost 20-years ago to more than $1 million.

Studies show food pantries are able to buy one to three meals for every dollar donated to them.

Donna Ambrose of The Neighbor’s Place says they love donations of non-perishables. But, monetary donations allow them to buy what they need at a reduced price.

She says they did see a downtick in need earlier this year, but it’s back up again.

“When there was federal stimulus money, child tax credits, we saw the numbers go down a little bit over the summer months. But now with inflation and the rising fuel costs, we’ve seen our numbers go back up again,” says Ambrose.

Every dollar up to $75,000 donated to Share Your Holidays becomes two, thanks to matching grants from The Dudley Foundation, the Halvorsen-Miller Family, The MacDonald Foundation, The B.A. and Esther Greenheck Foundation and Incredible Bank which is also the flagship sponsor of the event.

And Share Your Holidays has no overhead. Costs are covered by WSAW, WZAW and the bank.

All the money raised goes to the Salvation Army of Wausau and the Neighbor’s Place.

If you would like to make a donation of a non perishable, we ask that you please take it to your nearest food pantry.

You can make a monetary donation to Share Your Holidays online at https://www.incrediblebank.com/syh. You can also drop donations off at any Wausau Area Incredible Bank branch. Or send a check, made out to Share Your Holidays to 1114 Grand Ave., Wausau, WI 54403

Share Your Holidays runs through the end of the year.

As always, thank you so much for sharing you holidays!

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Johnson
Wausau police searching for registered sex offender
1 man in custody following hit and run in Lincoln County
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather: Snow showers ending this evening
The 'Konkol's Christmas Light Show.'
Wisconsin Rapids family ignites holiday spirit into community with lights
The mother was severely injured in the collision and has died on Nov. 26 due to injuries...
Update given on Taylor County Amish buggy incident, one woman dead

Latest News

Share Your Holidays campaign launches for 19th consecutive year
Share Your Holidays campaign launches for 19th consecutive year
The 'Konkol's Christmas Light Show.'
Wisconsin Rapids family ignites holiday spirit into community with lights
Officer Sullivan, aka Sully, is a therapy dog in training for D.C. Everest Middle School.
REPORTING FOR DUTY: D.C. Everest Middle School gets four-legged friend for therapy
Teachers from the DC Everest District said that most of their students remained on track with...
D.C. Everest Area School District community struggles with recent deaths of students