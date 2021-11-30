Rib Mountain Starbucks location closes indefinitely

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Starbucks store located on Rib Mountain Drive has closed indefinitely, according to a sign posted on the building.

The store and others in the Wausau metro area have had intermittent closures during the pandemic due to staffing shortages.

Jared Wehner, Town of Rib Mountain Director of Community Development said the town has not been made aware of any plans to move the location elsewhere.

The sign directs Starbucks customers to its locations on S. 17th Avenue in Wausau and the location on Kort Street in Rothschild.

The location on Rib Mountain Drive had been open since 2007.

