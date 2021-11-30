Advertisement

Packers-Ravens game moved to 3:25 p.m.

Green Bay Packers' Randall Cobb celebrates his touchdown catch with Davante Adams during the...
Green Bay Packers' Randall Cobb celebrates his touchdown catch with Davante Adams during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The upcoming game between the division leading Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens will kickoff later in the day.

The NFL announced the Dec. 19 matchup has been flexed to 3:25 p.m. CT. It was originally scheduled for noon. The game airs on Fox.

The Packers have not played a regular season game at M&T Bank Stadium since 2013.

The Packers are 9-3 going into the bye week. They hold a lead on the NFC North. The Ravens are 8-3 and top the AFC North.

