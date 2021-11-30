Packers-Ravens game moved to 3:25 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The upcoming game between the division leading Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens will kickoff later in the day.

The NFL announced the Dec. 19 matchup has been flexed to 3:25 p.m. CT. It was originally scheduled for noon. The game airs on Fox.

The Packers have not played a regular season game at M&T Bank Stadium since 2013.

The Packers are 9-3 going into the bye week. They hold a lead on the NFC North. The Ravens are 8-3 and top the AFC North.

