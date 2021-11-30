Packers-Ravens game moved to 3:25 p.m.
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The upcoming game between the division leading Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens will kickoff later in the day.
The NFL announced the Dec. 19 matchup has been flexed to 3:25 p.m. CT. It was originally scheduled for noon. The game airs on Fox.
The Packers have not played a regular season game at M&T Bank Stadium since 2013.
The Packers are 9-3 going into the bye week. They hold a lead on the NFC North. The Ravens are 8-3 and top the AFC North.
Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.