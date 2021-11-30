Advertisement

Packers place Campbell on Reserve/COVID-19 list

Green Bay Packers inside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) celebrates his sack against the...
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) celebrates his sack against the Arizona Cardinalsduring the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
By Matt Infield
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -The Packers have placed linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, one of their best defensive players this season, on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports Campbell tested positive for the virus.

The Packers are on their bye this week, which means Campbell may not end up missing a game. If vaccinated, he can come back to the team as soon as he tests negative two days in a row. If he’s unvaccinated, he can come back to the team in 10 days, next Friday, if he’s no longer showing symptoms.

Campbell, who was signed to a one-year deal by Green Bay in June, has been an instrumental part in the team’s success on defense this season. He leads the Packers with 99 tackles, and has been their signal caller in the middle of the defense.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rib Mountain Starbucks location closes
Rib Mountain Starbucks location closes indefinitely
Robert Johnson
Registered sex offender wanted by Wausau Police back in custody
1 man in custody following hit and run in Lincoln County
Devices using 3G will not be able to make calls, even for emergencies.
3G services ending soon, not upgrading will ultimately impact calls
Ann Retzlaff
Bench warrant issued for Annie’s Campground owner after no-show for court

Latest News

Green Bay Packers' Randall Cobb celebrates his touchdown catch with Davante Adams during the...
Packers-Ravens game moved to 3:25 p.m.
Hello, My Name Is: Gavin Drexler
Hello, My Name Is: Gavin Drexler
Gavin Drexler stands at the podium after winning the 2021 state championship.
Hello, My Name Is: Gavin Drexler
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the...
Packers, battered and bruised, arrive at bye week in drivers seat for stretch run