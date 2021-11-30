Packers place Campbell on Reserve/COVID-19 list

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -The Packers have placed linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, one of their best defensive players this season, on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports Campbell tested positive for the virus.

Five NFL players landed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list today -- including #Packers LB De'Vondre Campbell -- and they all tested positive, per the wire. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 30, 2021

The Packers are on their bye this week, which means Campbell may not end up missing a game. If vaccinated, he can come back to the team as soon as he tests negative two days in a row. If he’s unvaccinated, he can come back to the team in 10 days, next Friday, if he’s no longer showing symptoms.

Not sure of De'Vondre Campbell's vaccination status, but would think he has a pretty decent shot of not missing a game.



-If vaxxed, just needs to test negative two days in a row

-If unvaxxed and doesn't show symptoms, he can come back by next Friday.



Hope he's feeling well. — Matt Infield WSAW (@Matt_Infield) November 30, 2021

Campbell, who was signed to a one-year deal by Green Bay in June, has been an instrumental part in the team’s success on defense this season. He leads the Packers with 99 tackles, and has been their signal caller in the middle of the defense.

