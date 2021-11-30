Packers place Campbell on Reserve/COVID-19 list
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -The Packers have placed linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, one of their best defensive players this season, on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports Campbell tested positive for the virus.
The Packers are on their bye this week, which means Campbell may not end up missing a game. If vaccinated, he can come back to the team as soon as he tests negative two days in a row. If he’s unvaccinated, he can come back to the team in 10 days, next Friday, if he’s no longer showing symptoms.
Campbell, who was signed to a one-year deal by Green Bay in June, has been an instrumental part in the team’s success on defense this season. He leads the Packers with 99 tackles, and has been their signal caller in the middle of the defense.
