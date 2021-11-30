Oneida County working to determine origin of skull found in town of Cassian, no match to open cases

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Oneida County Sheriff’s Department is working with an anthropologist to determine the origin of a human skull found outside in the town of Cassian.

Investigators said a person who had an easement with a landowner found the skull on Nov. 6. It was learned the skull was intentionally placed at the property because it was believed to be fake. Oneida County Captain of Investigations Terri Hook said the skull was originally found three years ago in some old property on the side of the road before its recent finding that prompted a call to law enforcement.

Hook said the skull doesn’t match any open cases in their area. They believe the skull is 30-50 years old.

Hook said it’s entirely possible the skull was transported to the area from someplace else, or even dug up by a dog from a burial ground. Skulls and teeth had also historically been trophies during World War II.

Hook said she understood why the original finder believed it was fake as there is no bottom jaw. DNA could be extracted from the skull if it is ground-down, however, if the origin is Native American that process is not acceptable.

