Plea hearing Tuesday for Merrill woman charged with child abuse

Ambulance
Ambulance(Source: Gray News)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - A plea deal is scheduled Tuesday afternoon for the 26-year-old Merrill woman charged with neglecting and abusing a 3-year-old.

Investigators said a toddler in Miranda Lopour’s care suffered a brain injury in the fall of 2020.

An investigation began Oct. 30 after the 3-year-old child was transported to a Marshfield hospital. Doctors discovered the child had a brain bleed which is typically caused by a traumatic brain injury.

Court documents state the child also had bruising on his ear. Lopour told the boy’s father the bruising was due to the way the boy had slept. Lopour later said the two had bumped heads while she was carrying him. Medical personnel told investigators the boy’s bruising to his ear was so severe that he had internal bleeding behind the ear and that a head bump could not account for the extent of the injuries to the ear and the life-threatening brain bleed.

Lopour’s hearing is scheduled to begin at 3:45 p.m.

