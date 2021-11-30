Advertisement

Marathon County Board supervisor announces intent to run for Circuit Court

William Harris
William Harris(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Attorney and Marathon County Board supervisor William Harris has announced he’ll run for Circuit Court Judge in Branch II.

Harris is an attorney for Wisconsin Judicare. It is a non-profit law firm dedicated to providing equal access to justice for northern Wisconsin residents. He joined Wisconsin Judicare in December 2018.

Marathon County Circuit Judge Greg Huber is currently the judge in Branch II. He did not return our call asking Tuesday morning asking if he’ll run for re-election.

Circuit court judges are elected to six-year terms in nonpartisan spring elections. Vacancies are filled by gubernatorial appointment, and the appointee is required to stand for election to a full six-year term the next spring.

