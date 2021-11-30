Hello, My Name Is: Gavin Drexler

STRATFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - Stratford’s Gavin Drexler is a two-time wrestling state champion. His talent took him places, but his work ethic turned him into a champion

As his teammate Elijah Lucio says, there’s no one he knows that works harder than Lucio

“On the mat, he’s the hardest worker you‘ll know. Even though he’s a D1 commit to North Dakota, he’s always learning new things, trying to figure out new stuff,” Lucio said.

It’s a simple philosophy that Drexler operates by—work hard.

“Keep working harder than I did the day before. Put in extra time as always,” Drexler said.

That standard keeps Drexler’s performance at a state champion level. But he holds that standard for the entire Tigers squad.

“On the mat, he’s always pushing me to be better than I was the year before. Keep getting better,” Lucio said.

Drexler has signed a letter of intent to wrestle at North Dakota State. He may have three medals around his neck by the time he gets there, but his goals are never-ending.

“It was like a moment of relief, in a sense of I finally found my home after high school but also the future of what I need to look forward to instead of working towards and excited to see what I can do there,” Drexler said.

