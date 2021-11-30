Dog dies, person rescued following Merrill apartment fires

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Investigators from the Merrill Fire Department say a dog has died after two apartment fires early Tuesday morning. Crews responded to a fire at two adjoining buildings on the 200 block of E. 2nd Street around 2:30 a.m. That location is southeast of Prairie River Middle School.

Investigators said four apartments and one business were located in the buildings. The extent of damage was not immediately known.

The Merrill Fire Department tells Newschannel 7 a rescue operation had to be performed to save one person using a ladder from the second floor of one of the buildings. No one was hurt during the fire and everyone was able to escape.

Assisting the Merrill Fire Department was the Pine River Fire Department, Tomahawk EMS, Wisconsin Public Service gas and electric, Wausau Fire truck 1, Corning Fire Department, and the American Red Cross.

At this time, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

