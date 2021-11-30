Advertisement

DNR: Nine-day gun season deer kill drops 8% from 2020

(123RF)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — New state data shows hunters killed almost 8% fewer deer during this year’s nine-day gun season than in 2020.

The Department of Natural Resources released preliminary numbers Tuesday showing hunters killed 175,667 deer, down from 190,646 last year. The number of buck’s killed declined 1.3% while the antlerless numbers dropped 13%.

The northern forest was the only one of the state’s four management zones where hunters killed more deer than in 2020, up 9.3%.

The DNR had sold 564,440 licenses authorizing hunters to kill a deer with a gun during any of the state’s 2021 deer seasons as of Sunday. That’s down about 0.8% from last year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rib Mountain Starbucks location closes
Rib Mountain Starbucks location closes indefinitely
Robert Johnson
Wausau police searching for registered sex offender
1 man in custody following hit and run in Lincoln County
Devices using 3G will not be able to make calls, even for emergencies.
3G services ending soon, not upgrading will ultimately impact calls
Ann Retzlaff
Bench warrant issued for Annie’s Campground owner after no-show for court

Latest News

Wisconsin Supreme Court sides with GOP in redistricting case
Omicron poses 3 major threats to the U.S. economy.
Stocks sink as omicron, rate worries rattle Wall Street
William Harris
Marathon County Board supervisor announces intent to run for Circuit Court
Dustin LaPuma, 27
Rhinelander man sentenced to more than 8 years for possessing stolen ammunition
Oneida County working to determine origin of skull found in town of Cassian, no match to open cases