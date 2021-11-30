CoVantage Cares matching funds for Giving Tuesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - CoVantage Credit Union is making Giving Tuesday last for two weeks to make sure the receiving organizations they have chosen this year can make the most of their fundraising and matching efforts. This is their sixth year conducting the program and their matching amount has steadily increased year by year. This year they are matching up to $175,000.

“It really puts the focus on giving back, and supporting, and helping individuals in need. Which is something CoVantage Credit Union takes very seriously, as does our foundation,” said Executive Vice President and CoVantage Cares Board Vice President Sherry Aulik.

CoVantage has a history of encouraging its employees to be involved in their communities, and provides them a paid time off day each year to volunteer. Local branches are encouraged to identify and nominate organizations in their area to be chosen for Giving Tuesday.

“When we do our Giving Tuesday campaign all of our funds stay local. We don’t have administrative costs or anything like that so the dollars that they give, 100% of those go back to the receiving organizations, along with the matching funds from the foundation,” Aulik said.

