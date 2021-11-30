Advertisement

Concerts on the Square no longer at the mercy of weather

Whitewater Music Hall
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Events announced Tuesday a permanent site has been established to host concerts that fall victim to inclement weather.

Concerts on the Square is weekly outdoor concert series held on the 400 Block. Typically a couple of concerts each summer are canceled due to unfavorable weather. However, this summer, those concerts will not be canceled but merely relocated to Whitewater Music Hall.

Wausau Events explained if a concert is rained out, it will take place inside Whitewater Music Hall the same evening, with a limited capacity.

The concerts are held every Wednesday during the summer. They are free to attend. The two venues are about a 5-minute walk apart.

The 2022 concert line-up has not yet been announced.

