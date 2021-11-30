Antigo Christmas parade and chili cook-off to be held Wednesday

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - A number of events aimed at getting people in the Christmas spirit will be held Wednesday evening in downtown Antigo.

The annual chili cookoff sampling will begin at 5:30 p.m. ‘Of Chorus’ will be caroling from 5:45-6:15 p.m. A tree lighting ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. and the Christmas Parade will begin at 6:30 p.m.

The parade features over 40 floats with lights, sights and sounds of Christmas. Entries include the Antigo High School marching band, color guard and the arrival of Santa.

The route starts on 6th Avenue, turns on Field Street, heads west on 5th Avenue, turns right on Lincoln Street, turns right on 3rd Avenue, then ends at St. Mary & Hyacinth Catholic Church parking lot.

