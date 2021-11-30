Advertisement

5 injured, 1 fatality reported during gun-deer season

Ambulance
Ambulance(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has finalized its summary reports from the nine-day gun deer season. The DNR Bureau of Law Enforcement reported five firearm-involved injuries and one fatality.

In central Wisconsin, a 65-year-old man suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound when he was loading a pistol and his finger slipped, causing the gun to fire and strike him in the ankle. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. It happened in the town of Rib Falls in Marathon County.

On Nov. 23, in Iron County, a 65-year-old man died of a gunshot wound to the chest. A second 65-year-old man was moving and knocked over his firearm, causing the firearm to hit the ground and discharge. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two people were injured in separate incidents in Door County. Investigators said a 40-year-old man suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the hand in the town of Brussel. The victim had placed his hand on the muzzle after pulling the hammer back on his firearm. The victim believed he pulled the trigger, and the bullet struck his left pinky. He sought medical attention, was treated and released.

In Sturgeon Bay, a 10-year-old boy was the victim of a gunshot wound. A 45-year-old male shooter was hunting from his residence when he shot at a deer. The shooter attempted to unload his firearm, at which time it discharged inside of the house and struck the victim. The victim was transported to a hospital and treated.

In Waukesha County, a 30-year-old man suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was in a tree stand when he tried to hang the gun on a hanger. The gun discharged, striking him in the right leg. The victim was transported to a hospital and treated.

In Juneau County, a 57-year-old man was the victim of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg. The victim had a loaded firearm, and it discharged in the proximity of his ATV. The victim drove to the hospital and was treated.

