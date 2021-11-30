5-11 year old COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held Dec. 6 in Rhinelander

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Oneida County Health Department will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Dec. 6 for children ages 5-11 years.

The health department is located at 100 West Keenan Street on the 2nd floor. The clinic is from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Vaccines are free of charge regardless of insurance status. Appointments are required and can be scheduled online at www.oneidacountypublichealth.org or by calling 715-401-4150. The child’s guardian must be present for the appointment. This vaccine clinic is only for 5-11-year-olds.

