5-11 year old COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held Dec. 6 in Rhinelander

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Oneida County Health Department will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Dec. 6 for children ages 5-11 years.

The health department is located at 100 West Keenan Street on the 2nd floor. The clinic is from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Vaccines are free of charge regardless of insurance status. Appointments are required and can be scheduled online at www.oneidacountypublichealth.org or by calling 715-401-4150. The child’s guardian must be present for the appointment. This vaccine clinic is only for 5-11-year-olds.

