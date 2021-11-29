Wausau police searching for registered sex offender

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a registered sex offender.

Robert E. Johnson, Jr. is wanted by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Johnson had been sentenced to prison for first-degree sexual assault of a child and reached his mandatory release date in August. He had been living in transitional housing near the Marathon County Courthouse and remains under the supervision of local Sex Offender Agent Specialists.

Johnson tampered with his GPS monitoring equipment and his current whereabouts are unknown.

Johnson is described as a 44-year old white male, 5′11″, approximately 240 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. He may be driving a 2004 black Ford Crown Victoria with Wisconsin plates ANN-6176.

If you have any information regarding Johnson, you are asked to call the Marathon County Dispatch Center at 715-261-7795. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can submit a tip through the Marathon County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-877-409-8777 or by visiting www.marathoncountycrimestoppers.org.

