Vigil planned to honor those who have died from COVID-19

(Source: Gray News)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Community partners from across Marathon County will host a community vigil Tuesday night to honor those who have died due to COVID-19.

The event will be held on the 400 Block in downtown Wausau from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

As of Monday, the health department says there have been 319 Marathon County resident deaths associated with COVID-19, including 41 probable deaths and 278 confirmed deaths. Candlelight luminaries will be displayed at the vigil in remembrance of each life lost.

