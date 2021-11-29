Vigil planned to honor those who have died from COVID-19

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Community partners from across Marathon County will host a community vigil Tuesday night to honor those who have died due to COVID-19.

The event will be held on the 400 Block in downtown Wausau from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

As of Monday, the health department says there have been 319 Marathon County resident deaths associated with COVID-19, including 41 probable deaths and 278 confirmed deaths. Candlelight luminaries will be displayed at the vigil in remembrance of each life lost.

