Unexpected heroes step up for Packers in win over Rams

Packers will now use bye week to rest up, get healthy
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the...
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Matt Infield
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers have still not lost back to back regular season games in nearly three years of the Matt LaFleur era. The Pack picked up their ninth win of the season, tied for the most in the NFL and it was a big one, over a fellow NFC contender in the LA Rams, winning 36-28. At long last, one of the most banged up teams in the NFL has reached their bye week and are in the driver’s seat for a stretch run.

The Packers got some unexpected heroes contributing once again in the short-handed win. Cornerback Rasul Douglas secured a pick six in the third quarter, a highlight for those stepping up in the absence of others. Aaron Rodgers believes there are similarities between this team and the Packers’ last Super Bowl team.

“I said it a while back about 2010, there were a lot of guys on that team that weren’t wanted by certain people,” said Rodgers. “You know certain teams thought they were done or just couldn’t find a place for them.”

The Packers laundry list of injuries included zero games for David Bakhtiari or Za’Darius Smith to this point, Jaire Alexander hasn’t played since week four and there’s many more. Davante Adams says despite that, there’s still a path to home field advantage in the NFC.

“The schedule’s against us, the injuries against us. So, to just be a resilient group and go out there and make plays either way, it says a lot about who we are,” said Adams.

Before the talk of playoffs can begin though, the team is going to rest up. Rasul Douglas said the bye is something the team really needs right now.

“Our bodies are hurting, so we just need this week to refuel, get our mind right, and just come back better and stronger, get more guys back,” said Douglas. “We definitely need this week, I’m glad we won.”

