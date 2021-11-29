Packers get back on the winning track, defeat Rams 36-28

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Green Bay Packers recovered from their loss last week against Minnesota in a big way Sunday by defeating the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field.

In the first quarter, Green Bay started the scoring with an Aaron Rodgers one-yard touchdown scramble, set-up by a fumble from Rams’ quarterback Matthew Stafford. The Packers led after one quarter 7-0.

From there, Green Bay added a field goal to make it 10-0, before Stafford would connect with Van Jefferson for a 79-yard touchdown, making it 10-7.

The two teams would exchange field goals before the Packers ended a long drive with a touchdown from Rodgers to Randall Cobb. Los Angeles answered with a similar touchdown toss from Stafford to running back Darrell Henderson Jr. Green Bay went into the halftime break leading 20-17.

Out of halftime, Green Bay marched down the field, capped off with a five-yard touchdown pass from Rodgers to AJ Dillion. The Packers would add another field goal before the defense got in on the action. Rasul Douglas picked off Stafford and returned it 33 yards for a touchdown. Green Bay went for two unsuccessfully to make it 36-17.

The Rams responded in the fourth quarter as Stafford found Odell Beckham Jr. for 54 yards to get LA back in the game. With a successful two-point try, the Rams cut the lead to 36-25.

From there though, Green Bay worked clock. While Mason Crosby missed his NFL-leading ninth field goal of the year, the Packer defense held up to preserve the lead. The Rams added a field goal late, but the final ended in Green Bay’s favor 36-28.

Aaron Rodgers battled through his broken toe to throw for 307 yards and two touchdowns on 28-45 passing. He threw one touchdown to Randall Cobb, who had four catches for 95 yards. Cobb left the game with an injury. Davante Adams was held scoreless, but did secure his fifth 100-yard receiving day of the season, reeling in eight catches for 104 yards. The Packers had modest success on the ground as Aaron Jones returned to action after an MCL sprain. He carried the ball 10 times for 23 yards. Dillion led the way with 20 carries for 69 yards and a receiving touchdown.

The Packer defense and special teams forced three turnovers in the game, including the Douglas pick-six.

The Rams drop to 7-4 on the year and will host the Jaguars next Sunday. Green Bay now sits at 9-3 and will rest up next week with a bye before a Sunday night showdown with the Chicago Bears on Dec. 12.

