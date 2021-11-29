Advertisement

Packers defense gets redemption, forces three turnovers vs Rams

Green Bay Packers' Rasul Douglas breaks up a pass intended for Los Angeles Rams' Van Jefferson...
Green Bay Packers' Rasul Douglas breaks up a pass intended for Los Angeles Rams' Van Jefferson during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Winning the turnover battle is what every defense talks about ahead of games. The Packers didn’t only force three, they scored one touchdown and set the offense up for another.

Coming off of a difficult performance against the Vikings last week, the defense felt they needed to bounce back. Defensive coordinator Joe Berry was seen shouting a lot of things in the tunnel after the game.

“It was a lot of cuss words and happiness. But he’s excited,” defensive tackle Kenny Clark said.

Berry had plenty of reason to be happy. Against his former team, Rasul Douglas’ pick-six was one of many defensive plays that shaped the game.

“This week, we were going to do the right thing. We were going to do our jobs. We were just going to make the plays that come to us and not make the plays that are not for us,” Douglas said.

And the turnover victory was evident.

“We always talk about, the first thing we talk about every week is winning the ball and the turnover margin. That was huge for us,” Clark said.

For Kenny Clark, he recorded his first sack since week six in the fourth quarter.

But for the front that Clark said he’s confident in, the most significant play might have been Rashan Gary’s strip-sack in his return from injury.

“We pride ourselves on that. You get a chance to strip the ball, you get a chance to get an interception, you have to do it. That thrives us. We fuel off that,” Douglas said.

Even though there were two plays, both resulting in touchdowns, totaling 133 yards, the team believes the overall performance reaffirmed their status as one of the best units in the league.

“They consistently have made a lot of great plays for us and certainly provided us with a lot of good field position that we didn’t always capitalize on from an offensive perspective,” head coach Matt LaFleur said.

