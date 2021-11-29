Advertisement

Merrill West Side Business Association has mitten tree drive

Miller's Furniture storefront
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Miller’s Furniture in Merrill is hosting the West Side Business Association’s mitten tree for the 40th year.  The tree sits in the front of the showroom and is a place where community members can donate mittens and gloves, hats, scarves and socks to help elementary school kids throughout the winter.

Miller’s salesman Steve Hass is transitioning into the coordinator role this year.  He has been involved with the project for the last 30 years and says the community really commits to the drive.

“People say that they start over – that they donate to this year, and then they start making mittens and hats again right away for the next year’s donation.  So it’s really great to see and it really helps a lot of the kids in the community,” Hass said.

To help get the word out, local girl scout troops make posters advertising the tree.  They give them to businesses in Merrill to be displayed in their storefronts.  They also help in other ways to make the drive a success.

“They actually brought quite a bit of hats, mittens, mittens and gloves and scarves – everything this year to put on the tree.  So that was really nice.  This year was probably the most I’ve ever seen the Girl Scouts bring in,” Hass said.

Donations can be dropped off at Miller Furniture or mailed to them at 120 N. Prospect Street in Merrill.

