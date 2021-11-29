Gov. Evers orders flags to half-staff to honor Master Trooper Dainel Stainbrook

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers has ordered flags across the state to fly at half-staff Tuesday to honor Wisconsin State Patrol Master Trooper Daniel Stainbrook, who lost his life in the line of duty due to complications from contracting COVID-19.

“The state of Wisconsin lost a true public servant with the passing of Dan Stainbrook. With two decades of dedicated service to his community and the state of Wisconsin, his loss is felt deeply by all those who knew and worked with him,” said Gov. Evers in a statement released at the time of Master Trooper Stainbrook’s passing. “Dan was a part of our team, and Kathy and I extend our deepest condolences to Dan’s family and loved ones as well as his colleagues in the Wisconsin State Patrol and Department of Transportation during this incredibly challenging time.”

According to a post from Wisconsin State Patrol, a public funeral will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 30. Visitation is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Woodlands Church in Plover with a service to follow at 1 p.m. Law enforcement honors will follow the service.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.