First Alert Weather: Clipper system brings snowfall to the region Monday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A fast-moving clipper system will bring snowfall to portions of Wisconsin Monday. Snow picking up Monday morning will spread across NE Wisconsin through the afternoon and evening hours. Some snowfall will make way into the Central Wisconsin region mid-morning, but clear by the afternoon. Heavier snowfall is expected mainly for portions of the Northwoods. Highs in the low to mid-30s.

Snowfall getting started Monday morning, but pick up prior to the afternoon and become more widespread. Slippery roads possible later this evening. (WSAW)

From Wausau onto the south and west, snow showers will be the story through the morning to midday with accumulations of a coating to 1″. Moving to the northeast of Wausau, periods of light to moderate snow will fall through the morning into the early afternoon. Accumulations of 1-2″ up toward Rhinelander, with higher amounts to the northeast of Rhinelander toward the U.P. border of 2-3″. Though, the potential for periods of localized heavy snowfall is possible and could produce snowfall amounts closer to 4″.

Snow showers Monday morning will spread across portions of Wisconsin. (WSAW)

Heavier snowfall Monday evening NE of the Greater Wausau Area. (WSAW)

Throughout the day into the evening, roads will range from slippery to snow-covered, especially in the Northwoods. Remain cautious during your evening commute, as roads will be slippery and/or snow-covered. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination and slow down.

Snow accumulations between 1-3" north of Highway 29 (WSAW)

Slippery and/or snow-covered roadways are possible during evening commute Monday (WSAW)

Drier and warmer conditions on Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 30s. Dry conditions won’t last long as another clipper system is expected to move through Wednesday and may bring in another round of snow. Though, highs Wednesday will be warmer, near the upper 30s to low 40s. This will allow a wintry mix to fall. Freezing rain may lead to some icy roadways. Sunshine is back on Thursday with daytime readings topping out in the mid to upper 30s. Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers to end the work week on Friday with highs in the mid 30s.

Some wet weather is possible mid-week. (WSAW)

A Sneak peek at next weekend may feature some changeable weather conditions. A mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with highs in the low 30s. There is a possibility for snow or a wintry mix/rain next Sunday. It’s too soon to say how much snow or ice might fall, along with what the exact timing on the impacts could be, but this is a storm system that we will monitor as the week goes along. Highs on Sunday in the mid 30s.

