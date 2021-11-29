Advertisement

Dozens of volunteers needed for mentorship program

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Wisconsin (BBBSNEW) have more than 70 kids on its wait...
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Wisconsin (BBBSNEW) have more than 70 kids on its wait list hoping to be paired up with a mentor.(WBAY)
By Casey Torres
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Wisconsin (BBBSNEW) has more than 70 kids on its wait list hoping to be paired up with a mentor.

The executive director for BBBSNEW, Monica McClure, became a Big (mentor) four years ago.

“All I feel is proud, and I feel really joyous to be a part of her life. I’m really thankful to be involved in her life, and that she wants me in her life,” said McClure.

McClure said about 40 of the kids on the wait list are male, adding that recruiting men to volunteer is always a struggle. The non-profit recommends couples to sign up, as it’s a way for more kids to find a match.

“When we think about our lives, we’re all so busy -- we all have our jobs, we all have our own families -- but it’s really nice to take a step back and take a bit more energy into our community and specifically a child,” said McClure.

Bigs need to commit to at least two monthly visits, but there is also the option of virtual meetings such as Zoom or phone calls.

Signing up is simple. People can got to the BBBSNEW website and click on the “Be A Big” tab. It will go straight to a page where people can fill out an inquiry form.

“It could be a nice gift for the Little that’s waiting on that wait list to get the indication that there’s going to be a mentor entering their life next year,” said McClure.

That can be the start of a special bond like the one McClure and her Little have.

“I’ve seen her grow over the past four years into a strong beautiful woman who has career goals. She has educational goals, and it’s so wonderful to be a part of that and to have an impact in her life,” said McClure.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Johnson
Wausau police searching for registered sex offender
1 man in custody following hit and run in Lincoln County
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather: Snow showers ending this evening
The 'Konkol's Christmas Light Show.'
Wisconsin Rapids family ignites holiday spirit into community with lights
The mother was severely injured in the collision and has died on Nov. 26 due to injuries...
Update given on Taylor County Amish buggy incident, one woman dead

Latest News

The new Omicron strain of COVID-19 is causing concern among area health care providers.
Omicron strain brings new concerns for area health care providers
Hello, My Name Is: Gavin Drexler
Hello, My Name Is: Gavin Drexler
Preparing For Omicron Variant
Preparing For Omicron Variant
Turning Kills Into Trophies
Turning Kills Into Trophies
Gavin Drexler stands at the podium after winning the 2021 state championship.
Hello, My Name Is: Gavin Drexler