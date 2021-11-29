1 man in custody following hit and run in Lincoln County

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a hit and run incident on State Road 17 from Sunday night.

Deputies said the incident, involving one car and one pedestrian, happened near County Highway X around 6:30 p.m.

According to the report, a 37-year-old man stopped his vehicle and got out on State Road 17 to talk to a 49-year-old man about driving “too close” to his vehicle. After exchanging words, deputies said the 49-year-old man hit the 37-year-old man with his vehicle while attempting to drive around his car.

The 37-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the deputies.

The driver of the suspect vehicle was later arrested for hit and run causing injury and 1st degree recklessly endangering safety. He remains in the Lincoln County Jail.

Deputies said this is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.