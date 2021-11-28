Wisconsin Rapids family ignites holiday spirit into community with lights

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The holiday season is here with the help of a Christmas light show in Wisconsin Rapids. The Konkol family has been lighting up the night for 13 years with the ‘Konkol’s Christmas Light Show,’ while also giving back to a family in need.

“I kind of think of the house and the yard sort of as a canvas,” Andrew Konkol said, the mastermind behind the lights. “The show is kind of like an artist painting but with light.”

Konkol started the light show as a hobby, and he said he’s always had an interest in electronics. “When I first got started with this it was kind of more to kind of tinker around with electronics, and I also have somewhat of a music background, I also play in the city band here in Rapids,” Konkel explained. “It’s a neat combination of the music and the computers and the electronics, and the artistry of it all that kind of comes all together.”

Once the work of art comes together, it brings more than joy to the Konkol’s and the rest of the community. Andrew said he thinks of it as a ‘joy-multiplier.’ “As the show became more popular we decided ‘hey maybe we should raise more money for a charity or something.”

Five years ago the family decided to put out a donation box. This year the donations will go to the Servi family from Wisconsin Rapids. “They have a daughter Jaida who’s 12 and she was diagnosed with leukemia back in February of this year,” Konkol said.

He explained that the lights do wonders for everyone. “Not only to the people that see the show and them being able to donate as a community and also the family that receives the money, [but it’s also] just neat to see that joy multiply many times over.”

It’s joy that made some light enthusiasts get out of their car and dance. “Well we gotta enjoy the Christmas spirit,” they explained.

“It’s becoming a tradition for them to come and see the show, it just brings us joy to know that ts bringing other people joy,” Konkol added.

The light show starts at 5 p.m. every night and runs until 10 p.m. The location is at 2730 31st Street South, Wisconsin Rapids. The Konkol’s ask that you do turn your headlights off as your watch the show, and tune your radio to 103.9 FM. The last day the show will run is Jan. 2, 2022.

