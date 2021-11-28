Advertisement

Storm win Gobbler Cup, Wausau West boys basketball edges Northland Pines in Nov. 27 prep highlights

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Central Wisconsin Storm claimed their second-straight Gobbler Cup while Wausau West boy’s basketball won by a free throw in another busy day of Central Wisconsin prep sports.

The Storm controlled their game from the opening face-off to win 4-0 over the University School of Milwaukee. Mackenzie Bautch scored a goal along with Gabi Heuser.

Wausau West beat Northland Pines on a final free throw from Amillion Buggs to win their tournament. In the consolation game, Newman Catholic dominated Stanley-Boyd 81-64 to win. Isaac Seidel had 29 points and Mason Prey added 26.

In Mosinee, Wittenberg-Birnamwood knocked off Lakeland Union in a comfortable 61-40 win.

