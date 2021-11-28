Advertisement

REPORTS: Avisail Garcia signing with Marlins

The former Brewer outfielder led Milwaukee in home runs in 2021
Milwaukee Brewers' Avisail Garcia scores on a single by Tyrone Taylor off Pittsburgh Pirates...
Milwaukee Brewers' Avisail Garcia scores on a single by Tyrone Taylor off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Chasen Shreve during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI. Fla. (WSAW) - The Miami Marlins are signing former Milwaukee Brewer outfielder Avisail Garcia to a four-year deal, according to reports. The typical clean-up batter for Milwaukee led the team in home runs with 29.

An All-Star in 2017, Garcia hit .262 with Milwaukee in 2021 with 121 hits, tied for second most on the team.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother was severely injured in the collision and has died on Nov. 26 due to injuries...
Update given on Taylor County Amish buggy incident, one woman dead
death investigation
Woman’s body pulled from the Wisconsin River in Whiting
A fair amount of sunshine Sunday, except in parts of the Northwoods.
First Alert Weather: Breezy & chilly end to holiday weekend
Trooper Dan Stainbrook
Funeral arrangements set for Wisconsin State Trooper
The 'Konkol's Christmas Light Show.'
Wisconsin Rapids family ignites holiday spirit into community with lights

Latest News

Packers logo
Packers lead Rams 20-17 at halftime
Demarcus Cousins will be a free agent on July 1st. (Source: New Orleans Pelicans)
REPORTS: DeMarcus Cousins signing with Bucks
Storm win Gobbler Cup, Wausau West boys basketball edges Northland Pines in Nov. 27 prep highlights
11-27-21- Prep Highlights
11-27-21- PREP HIGHLIGHTS