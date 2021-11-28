REPORTS: Avisail Garcia signing with Marlins

MIAMI. Fla. (WSAW) - The Miami Marlins are signing former Milwaukee Brewer outfielder Avisail Garcia to a four-year deal, according to reports. The typical clean-up batter for Milwaukee led the team in home runs with 29.

Per sources the Miami Marlins are nearing an agreement with Free Agent Outfielder Avisail García on a four year contract. First of many big moves on the horizon for the Marlins. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) November 28, 2021

An All-Star in 2017, Garcia hit .262 with Milwaukee in 2021 with 121 hits, tied for second most on the team.

